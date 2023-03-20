Chill out while driving and slow down or it might wind up costing you.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced in a news release Monday that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties are joining the Pennsylvania State Police in an effort to combat aggressive driving by writing tickets.

A statewide mobilization through April 23 has begun with officers focusing on distracted driving, speeding and work zone awareness. Other aggressive driving methods will be cited, including following too closely.

To be defined as an aggressive driving crash, at least two or more aggressive factors must be involved, including running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions.

Police will be trying to do their part to stop dangerous driving, but you can also do yours.

PennDOT offered the following tips for motorists who encounter an aggressive driver:

Get out of their way and don't challenge them.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures.

Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle. You or a passenger may call the police. But, if you use a cellphone, pull over to a safe location.

PennDOT says that preliminary data for 2022 says that there were 1,326 aggressive driving crashes in Philadelphia and the four immediate suburban counties, which is a decrease from 2021 which was 1,480 aggressive crashes. They hope that the decrease continues this year.

The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania Highway Safety program and is funded with money received from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to PennDOT.

Click here for a full list of participating police agencies.