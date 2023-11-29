first alert traffic

Person dies as car crashes into tree along road near Philly airport

Part of Bartram Avenue near Essington Avenue was closed Wednesday morning due to the deadly wreck

By Dan Stamm

A person died as a car crashed into a tree off a busy road near Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning.

The car left one side of Bartram Avenue between Essington and Holstein avenues in Southwest Philadelphia closed around 6:15 a.m.

Philadelphia police accident investigators said that one person died at the scene.

Fire trucks and police cars could be seen blocking Bartram Avenue.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia suggested using Island Avenue, Enterprise Avenue or Lindbergh Boulevard to get around the crash scene.

The exact cause of the crash remained under investigation.

