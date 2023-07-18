Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound closed in Montgomery County

The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are being detoured at Mid-County

By Dan Stamm

Drivers who use the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County should plan on a different route Tuesday morning.

The westbound lanes between Mid-County (Exit 334) and Valley Forge (326) were closed for hours due to some sort of incident.

The turnpike's twitter account called the long closure that last past 7 a.m. an "emergency detour."

How to get around the Pa. Turnpike closure

All traffic was being forced off at Mid-County.

"I-276 west remains closed from Mid-County to Valley Forge Exit #326," the turnpike tweeted just before 6 a.m. "Traffic using I-476 south may now exit onto I-276 west. Traffic on I-276 west must use I-476 south to I-76 west and can re-enter the Turnpike at Valley Forge Exit #326.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

