What to Know PennDOT crews are focusing on repairing potholes on about 40 stretches of highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties this week.

Drivers should prepare to slow down as roving crews work during the day.

You can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to report potholes you want to see get fixed.

Potholes. Anyone hitting Philadelphia area roads seemingly has been dealing with them recently.

Now, PennDOT is trying to fix the pothole problem by deploying road crews onto dozens of stretches of state routes in southeastern Pennsylvania this week.

Expect some slowdowns and lane closures on roads from the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) to Interstate 95 to the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia and other roads in the surrounding area -- like U.S. Route 422 in Montgomery County -- as roving crews lay down asphalt to fix the bumps in the roads. (Get the full list of roads being fixed below)

"Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement," PennDOT said in a news release. "Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews."

PennDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones and avoid distracted driving to keep themselves and workers safe.

If you have a pothole on a state route, you can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or submit a concern on PennDOT’s website.

Here is the full list of routes being addressed (weather permitting):

Bucks County

Holland Road, Northampton Township

Chester County

Route 3, West Chester Borough

Route 41, Londonderry Township

Merlin Road, Charlestown Township

Birchrun Road, West Vincent Township

Art School Road, West Pikeland Township

Hopewell Road, East Nottingham Township

Reeceville Road, Caln Township

Newark Road, New London Township

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Township Line Road), Springfield and Haverford townships

U.S. 202, Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships

Concord Road, Chester, Concord and Aston townships

Cedar Grove Road, Marple Township

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Springfield and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, Media, Swarthmore and Morton boroughs

Beatty Road, Nether Providence and Springfield townships

Chelsea Road, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships

Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township

Bethel Road, Concord and Bethel townships

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord townships

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships

Montgomery County

Interstate 76 ramps, Lower Merion and Upper Merion townships

U.S. 422, Lower Merion and Upper Merion townships

Route 611, Cheltenham, Abington, Horsham and Upper Moreland townships and Jenkintown Borough

Fort Washington Avenue, Upper Dublin Township

Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd and Springfield townships

Township Line Road, Abington and Cheltenham townships

Philadelphia County

Interstate 95 and ramps

I-76 and ramps

Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) and ramps

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard)

U.S. 1 (City Avenue)

U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue)

U.S. 13 (Frankford Avenue)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive

John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Rhawn Street

Aramingo Avenue

Harbison Avenue

