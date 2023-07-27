public transit

PATCO payment problems. Riders can't pay with credit/debit cards

You gotta use cash or a preloaded Freedom card to pay for your PATCO ride Thursday morning.

By Dan Stamm

PATCO Generic Train
NBC10

PATCO riders could have some trouble paying for rides Thursday morning unless they have cash on them or a preloaded transit card.

The transit agency connecting South Jersey to Center City Philadelphia tweeted before 6 a.m. that its credit an debit payment systems were down.

"Staff are working to fix the issue," PATCO said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the meantime, people can use cash or preloaded Freedom cards to pay for rides. Here are details on payment and fares for rides.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

public transitNew JerseyCenter City PhiladelphiaPATCO
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us