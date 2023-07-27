PATCO riders could have some trouble paying for rides Thursday morning unless they have cash on them or a preloaded transit card.

The transit agency connecting South Jersey to Center City Philadelphia tweeted before 6 a.m. that its credit an debit payment systems were down.

"Staff are working to fix the issue," PATCO said.

Credit/Debit services are currently down throughout all PATCO stations. Staff are working to fix the issue. — PATCO (@RidePATCO) July 27, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the meantime, people can use cash or preloaded Freedom cards to pay for rides. Here are details on payment and fares for rides.

This story is developing and will be updated.