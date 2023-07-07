Overhead wire issues in NJ slowing Amtrak trains, stopping NJ Transit trains

For the second-straight day, commuters in New Jersey are dealing with Amtrak and NJ Transit overhead wire issues that are slowing or stopping service.

After 6 a.m., NJ Transit announced that all trains on its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast were suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. The transit agency is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes on buses and PATH trains.

Northeast Corridor & North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets/passes are being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT bus, private carriers & PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken & Penn Station New York — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2023

For Amtrak riders in New Jersey delays were the problem. The rail service said around 6:45 a.m. that all trains between Metropark and Newark were being delayed due to overhead power issues.

ALERT: As of 6:45 am ET, All services operating between Metropark (MET) and Newark (NWK) will experience delays due to overhead power issues in the area. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 7, 2023

The delays continued around 88:25 a.m., even for Acela service.

As of 8:25 am ET, Acela Train 2107 is currently operating approximately 25mins late into Philadelphia (PHL) due to overhead power issues. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 7, 2023

In Pennsylvania, Keystone line trains were originating the Philadelphia.

ALERT: As of 6:56 am ET, Due to ongoing overhead power issues in the area, Keystone Train 641, Train 643, Train 645, and Train 609 will originate in Philadelphia (PHL). For traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 7, 2023

No word yet on when the overhead wire problems will be resolved and trains can start moving again.

It took hours on Thursday morning to get trains moving on schedule again.