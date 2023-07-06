Overhead power issues slow, stop Amtrak, NJ Transit trains between Philly, NYC

Be ready to wait if you are travelling by train between Philadelphia and New York Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Amtrak warned of stopped trains and limited service due to overhead wire issues near Metropark, while NJ Transit suspended service.

Amtrak suspended all trains between Philly's 30th Street Station and NYC's Penn Station and only offered limited service from NYC to Philly, the rail carrier said as of 9 a.m.

Keystone trains are only operating between Philly and Harrisburg.

NJ Transit said it suspended service in both directions between Trenton and Metropark and that the North Jersey Coast Line would be delayed. Rail tickets were "being cross honored on NJT bus and private carriers," the transit agency said.

Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Trenton and Metropark due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. North Jersey Coast Line rail service will experience delays. NJT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored on NJT bus and private carriers. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 6, 2023

No word yet on when train service will resume to normal.