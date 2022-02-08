NJ Transit Bus Crashes Into Woods Off Atlantic City Expressway

What to Know Several people were on board a New Jersey Transit bus when it crashed into the woods off the Atlantic City Expressway Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes near Route 54 in Hammonton, Atlantic County, New Jersey State Police said. The 551 bus was headed to Philadelphia, NJ Transit said.

People used windows to escape the wreckage, police said.

A New Jersey Transit bus careened off the Atlantic City Expressway early Tuesday morning. People on board used windows to escape the wreckage, New Jersey State Police said.

Several people were on board the transit bus when it crashed into the woods along the westbound lanes near mile marker 25.7 and Route 54 in Hammonton, Atlantic County, around 4 a.m. New Jersey State Police and NJ Transit said.

The Route 551 had seven passengers and a driver on board as it went from Atlantic City to Philadelphia when it somehow struck a tree after leaving the roadway, NJ Transit said.

People were able to climb out of the windows of the crashed bus, state police said.

No one died in the wreck, police said.

At least five passengers and the driver did suffer injuries, NJ Transit said. The extent of injuries wasn't known, but police said no one was immediately hospitalized.

The right lane of the expressway was blocked as emergency crews worked. The center and left lanes continued to get by, police said.

The right lane is closed with a bus crash on the westbound AC Expressway near Rt-54 in Hammonton. Be prepared to move over for emergency crews. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #njtraffic — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) February 8, 2022

Another bus was on its way to take uninjured passengers on their way, NJ Transit said.

This story is developing and will be updated.