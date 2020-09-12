Pay Up! Tolls Are Going Up on New Jersey's 3 Main Highways Sunday

What to Know Tolls go up on New Jersey's three major toll roads just after midnight Sunday.

Under the new toll schedule, tolls rise around 36% on the turnpike. Garden State Parkway tolls rise by 27%. Atlantic City Expressway tolls increase an average of 57 cents.

The extra revenue will go toward road construction projects.

Now that the summer season has come to an end, it’s going to cost you more to go to the Jersey Shore and other spots using New Jersey’s major toll roads.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, tolls are going up on the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.

Tolls would rise by 36% on the turnpike, meaning the average trip which now costs $3.50 would rise to $4.80, according to reporting from back in June when Gov. Phil Murphy allowed for the toll hikes to go into effect. Garden State Parkway tolls would rise by 27%, increasing the cost of an average trip by 30 cents. which now costs $1.11 would increase by 30 cents. Atlantic City Expressway tolls would increase an average of 57 cents.

The higher tolls will go to fund a $24 billion construction plan that includes $16 billion to widen sections of the turnpike and parkway, permanently implement cashless toll payment and replace a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

How much more will you be paying? The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has a toll calculator on its website. The Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes can be seen here.