City officials revealed new guidelines to help keep bike riders safe in construction zones in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, the Philadelphia Department of Streets and the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) released the Temporary Bike Access Routes (TBAR) guide for developers and any other entities in charge of construction projects that interfere with existing bike lanes.

“The goal of the TBAR guide is to provide guidance to protect people biking with safe accommodations in active construction zones without being diverted into traffic or onto sidewalks,” Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi said. “This is our city’s first standard and guideline for accommodating people biking during street construction.”

The guidelines include side paths, parking separated bike lanes, separated bike lanes and painted bike lanes. It also features requirements for all construction projects in the city, including the following:

Temporary bike facilities must guide people biking past the work zone rather than closing the facility itself and detouring onto another street.

Temporary bike facilities must remain clear of any hazards, including construction equipment, vehicles, debris, etc.

Temporary bike facilities must be established when construction commences. In the event of emergency work, the requirements must be met within three (3) days.

Operators of construction projects that don’t follow the requirements could face fines or the removal of their permits, city officials said. Residents who witness any potential violations in construction areas should report it on the Philly311 website or call 311.

You can read through the entire TBAR guide here or in the document embedded below.