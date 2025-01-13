Fairmount Park

Several hurt as cars crash on Philadelphia's Kelly Drive

Some crash victims had to be rescued out of one of the crashed cars along Kelly Drive, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least four people were hurt -- some having to be cut out of a wrecked car -- in a crash along Philadelphia's Kelly Drive early Monday.

The three-car crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2025, along Kelly Drive between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green Drive in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

Two people were trapped in one of the cars and had to be rescued, investigators said.

Later in the morning, one person was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, while the other three were being treated in stable condition at area hospitals, police said.

The cause of the crash wasn't clear.

Kelly Drive reopened in time for the morning rush.

