Philadelphia International Airport flew to an all-time passenger record in 2019, growing total traffic by 4.2% over the prior year.

Some 33 million passengers passed through the gates at PHL last year, a number boosted by increased volume to Las Vegas, Key West and Myrtle Beach. Internationally, new routes were added to Germany, Scotland and Croatia.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported last month that PHL was expected to hit a new record in 2019.

Domestic passengers rose 4.5% year-over-year to 28.9 million, and international traffic increased 1.9% to nearly 4.1 million. Total plane movements — the number of flights taking off or landing — rose 2.8% to 390,321.

