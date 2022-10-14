first alert traffic

Driving Through Delaware? Getting You Around I-95 Closure This Weekend

Road work between the Exit 8/ US 202 interchange and the 2nd Street on-ramp on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware, will force drivers onto I-495 south and Route 141 from Oct. 14 to early on Oct. 18

By Dan Stamm

Give yourself some extra time and plan to take alternate routes this weekend as a stretch of busy Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware, will be closed for road improvements.

"Paving, striping and related work between the Exit 8/ US 202 interchange and the 2nd Street on-ramp will require the extended weekend closure of I-95 Southbound through Wilmington," DelDOT said in a news release.

The dayslong closure of southbound I-95 starts at 9 a.m. Friday and the plan is for crews to work through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers entering Delaware from Pennsylvania will be detoured onto I-495 south, DelDOT and NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Local drivers will be detoured off I-95 at Exit 88 and will need to use State Route 141 to get back onto I-95.

There is some good news for the folks accessing I-95 in Wilmington. "The 2nd Street on-ramp to I-95 Southbound will remain open during this closure," DelDOT said.

