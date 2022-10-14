Give yourself some extra time and plan to take alternate routes this weekend as a stretch of busy Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware, will be closed for road improvements.

"Paving, striping and related work between the Exit 8/ US 202 interchange and the 2nd Street on-ramp will require the extended weekend closure of I-95 Southbound through Wilmington," DelDOT said in a news release.

The dayslong closure of southbound I-95 starts at 9 a.m. Friday and the plan is for crews to work through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers entering Delaware from Pennsylvania will be detoured onto I-495 south, DelDOT and NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Local drivers will be detoured off I-95 at Exit 88 and will need to use State Route 141 to get back onto I-95.

Staring at 9am today, I-95 southbound in Wilmington will CLOSE until Tuesday at 5am. This is expected to cause some major delays this weekend and Monday. Take Rt-141 or I-495 as alternates, and give yourself extra time bc other drivers will be doing the same. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/4SC7VgBntu — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) October 14, 2022

There is some good news for the folks accessing I-95 in Wilmington. "The 2nd Street on-ramp to I-95 Southbound will remain open during this closure," DelDOT said.

