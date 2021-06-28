Burned Out Deli Meat Truck Blocks I-76 Near Conshohocken Curve

A truck hauling deli meat caught fire along the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County Monday morning, causing the busy roadway to be closed ahead of the rush.

The tractor-trailer caught fire just before 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-76 near the Conshohocken Curve. It isn't clear if anyone was injured. Even after the blaze was extinguished, the traffic trouble remained for anyone heading from King of Prussia into Philadelphia.

The roadway was closed from the Blue Route - Interstate 476 (Exit 331) Exit to Belmont Avenue (Exit 338). Route 23, Route 30 and Ridge Pike could be used as alternate routes, but expect a slow go.

It isn't known how long the crash will be blocking traffic. The truck has to be broken down before it's towed, Pennsylvania State Police and county responders said.

Westbound remained open, but cars slowed as they passed the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.