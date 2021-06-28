first alert traffic

Burned Out Deli Meat Truck Blocks I-76 Near Conshohocken Curve

Drivers are being forced off eastbound I-76 at the Blue Route (I-476)

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck hauling deli meat caught fire along the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County Monday morning, causing the busy roadway to be closed ahead of the rush.

The tractor-trailer caught fire just before 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-76 near the Conshohocken Curve. It isn't clear if anyone was injured. Even after the blaze was extinguished, the traffic trouble remained for anyone heading from King of Prussia into Philadelphia.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The roadway was closed from the Blue Route - Interstate 476 (Exit 331) Exit to Belmont Avenue (Exit 338). Route 23, Route 30 and Ridge Pike could be used as alternate routes, but expect a slow go.

It isn't known how long the crash will be blocking traffic. The truck has to be broken down before it's towed, Pennsylvania State Police and county responders said.

Westbound remained open, but cars slowed as they passed the scene.

Transportation and Transit

holiday travel Jun 22

July 4th Holiday Expected to Be Busy for Travel

shooting Jun 21

Gunman Shoots SEPTA Rider, Then Dies in Apparent Jump From Train

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficMontgomery CountySchuylkill ExpresswayI-76
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us