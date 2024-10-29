First Alert Traffic

Crashes in both directions stop traffic on I-495 in Delaware

Two separate crashes in both northbound and southbound lanes slow or stop traffic on Interstate 495 in New Castle County on Oct. 29, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two crashes on both sides of a busy Delaware interstate slowed traffic Tuesday morning.

One wreck closed northbound Interstate 495 just past Terminal Avenue in New Castle County around 6:30 a.m., according to DelDOT. The other wreck blocked two lanes of southbound I-495 at the Christina River Bridge around the same time. The scenes are adjacent to each other.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Northbound traffic was being diverted at Terminal Avenue. Southbound traffic was slowly getting by.

Both crashes no long appeared on DelDOT's travel advisory page as of 8:40 a.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No word yet on any injuries.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficDelaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us