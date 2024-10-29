Crashes in both directions stop traffic on I-495 in Delaware

Two crashes on both sides of a busy Delaware interstate slowed traffic Tuesday morning.

One wreck closed northbound Interstate 495 just past Terminal Avenue in New Castle County around 6:30 a.m., according to DelDOT. The other wreck blocked two lanes of southbound I-495 at the Christina River Bridge around the same time. The scenes are adjacent to each other.

Northbound traffic was being diverted at Terminal Avenue. Southbound traffic was slowly getting by.

Both crashes no long appeared on DelDOT's travel advisory page as of 8:40 a.m.

No word yet on any injuries.