Frontier Airlines to add nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Buffalo and Norfolk

Soon, you will be able to fly nonstop to two new East Coast destinations with Frontier Airlines.

The airline announced that in June, they will offer nonstop service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) and Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

This comes after the airline recently added nonstop service from PHL to Pittsburgh (PIT), Minneapolis (MSP) Knoxville (TYS), Portland, Maine (PWM), Milwaukee (MKE), Detroit (DTW), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Indianapolis (IND), Columbus (CMH), St. Louis (STL), Kansas City (MCI) and Pensacola (PNS).

“We’re thrilled to add additional service from Philadelphia, which is rapidly becoming one of our largest operational bases,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “Adding service from PHL to Buffalo and Norfolk further supports our focus on increasing service to underserved and overpriced markets.”

The service to Buffalo starts June 13 and service to Norfolk begins June 5.

With these new flights, Frontier will serve a total of 42 destinations from Philadelphia. To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19.