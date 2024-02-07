Frontier Airlines adding 10 new nonstop destinations out of Philadelphia

It's time to plan your next vacation. Frontier Airlines is adding ten new nonstop flights out of the Philadelphia International Airport this spring.

This comes after the airline recently announced it's adding nonstop service from PHL to Pittsburgh (PIT) and Minneapolis (MSP).

Now, this May the low-cost airline is adding nonstop service to Knoxville (TYS), Portland, Maine (PWM), Milwaukee (MKE), Detroit (DTW), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Indianapolis (IND), Columbus (CMH), St. Louis (STL), Kansas City (MCI) and Pensacola (PNS).

With these new flights, Frontier will serve a total of 39 destinations from PHL and operate an average of 44 daily departures by this summer.

“From the Midwest to the East Coast and from Maine to Florida, these new routes span much of the country and represent our continued commitment to growth from PHL,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a news release. “In fact, PHL will see the second largest increase in daily departures on Frontier this summer among our major operational bases.”

“We’re thrilled to make this announcement today with Frontier Airlines as it expands its summer flights out Philadelphia by 47%,” CEO of the Department of Aviation Atif Saeed said in a statement. “The expansion shows that our post-pandemic recovery continues and these ultra low-cost fares will expand market reach and help make travel possible for many more travelers – both Philadelphians who want to explore new destinations and visitors who want to come and experience the great restaurants, amenities and events that Philadelphia has to offer.”

To celebrate these new flights, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19 and premium seat upgrades starting at $19 on all routes operating from PHL.