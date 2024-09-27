Fall has arrived and with the pumpkin spice, falling leaves and cooling temps come plenty of festivals, runs, parades and other events that will leave roads in Philadelphia blocked.

(NOTE: A stretch of Interstate 76 eastbound connecting University City to South Philadelphia will be closed all weekend. Here's how to avoid it.)

Here's your guide to weekend fun (Sept. 28 to 29, 2024) and how to avoid the road closures.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Race HOME

To celebrate 35 years of Project HOME, the annual Race HOME is asking runners to "dust off your legwarmers" for the 1980s-themed 5K and 1-mile fun walk along Kelly Drive.

When? 7:30 a.m. to noon, race starts at 8 a.m.

What roads might be closed?

"Check-In will take place outside of the Temple University Boathouse" at 2400 Kelly Drive, organizers say.

The course goes along the Kelly Drive and over the Falls Bridge before returning.

This event is all about the body and soul.

"This year’s parade and festival will be enlivened by kirtan singers coming from around the globe," organizers write. "As the parade makes its way toward the Art Museum, singing and dancing all the way, participants will arrive at the festival site at Eakins Oval. There you’ll find a wonderful bazaar with lots of free food for the body, mind and soul waiting for you- a Vegan/ Vegetarian feast, Cultural Programs by International presenters, Yoga presented by facilitators from various Yoga studios, Seminars on the bhakti philosophy by world-class speakers, a Kid’s area to engage the young minds, and much more."

When? The festival is from noon to 7 p.m. (road closures begin at 6 a.m.)

What roads will be closed?

The City of Philadelphia released this list of road closures:

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

1600 to 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

The following streets will be closed on a rolling basis for the Festival of Chariots Parade from noon to 2 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Logan Circle (both sides)

North side of Logal Circle

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 19th Street to Eakins Oval (north side)

Fishtown Festivale

For the third year in a row Fishtown Feastivale brings an "outdoor end-of-summer food festival & celebration features local foods including burgers, brisket and Bavarian pretzels, paired with Fishtown favorite cocktails & beer, & over 50 local art & retail vendors," to Frankford Avenue, organizers say. And don't forget the dunk tank!

When? Noon to 8 p.m.

What roads will be closed?

Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Palmer Street.

Midtown Village Fall Festival

Get in on the flavors of fall in the heart of Philadelphia as the 17th annual Midtown Village Fall Festival features arts, beer, cocktails, crafts, food and live music.

When? Noon to 8 p.m.

What roads will be closed?

13th Street – from Locust Street to Market Street

Sansom Street – from Broad Street to 12th Street

Drury Street – from Juniper Street to 13th Street

Chancellor Street – from Juniper Street to 13th Street

Chestnut Street – from Broad Street to 12th Street

Saturday SEPTA bus detours

"SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 through approximately 1 p.m.," the City said.

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024

The Parkway 5K Run & 2K Walk "raises funds for breakthrough pediatric cancer research and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia," organizers say.

The annual Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Parkway Run & Walk is this weekend. Cassandra and Brett Stephenson tell NBC10's Matt DeLucia about their son Griffin's treatment story at CHOP and how people can help CHOP's cancer department one step at a time.

When? 7 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. run/walk begin

What roads will be closed?

The race starts at "the peak of Eakins Oval" and ends in from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, organizer say.

The City of Philadelphia released this list of road closures:

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

Eakins Oval (both sides)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle (both sides)

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to S. Brewery Hill Drive (both sides)

Puerto Rican Day Parade

The 2024 Concilio Puerto Rican Day Parade is "a celebration of Latino culture in the heart of the City’s streets," organizers say. "Traditional Latino music, poetry, and dance make this vibrant festival a must-see event."

The event is expected to draw thousands to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

When? Noon to 6 p.m. (road closures start at 8:30 a.m.)

What roads will be closed?

The City of Philadelphia released this list of road closures:

The following streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

1600 to 1800 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The following streets will be closed on a rolling basis for the Puerto Rican Day Parade from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Logan Circle to Eakins Oval (south side)

Sunday SEPTA bus detours

"SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 29 through approximately 5 p.m.," the City said.

Did we forget something? Please feel free to send us information on the event.