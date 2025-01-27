Fly Eagles, fly? Be ready to fork over big bucks.

Dreaming of watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

Eagles fans should be prepared to pay up, even if you only want to be near the action in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How much do Super Bowl LIX tickets cost?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The cheapest seat on Ticketmaster -- through the Touchdown Club Premier plan, including pregame party and an open bar -- was selling Monday morning for just under $6,000 to sit in the Upper Deck of the end zone of the Superdome.

The cheapest seat on on StubHub on Jan. 27, 2025, was just under $5,000.

How much might it cost to fly Eagles, fly to New Orleans?

As of Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, the cheapest nonstop flight from Philadelphia to New Orleans leaving on Friday, Feb. 7, and coming back the day after the big game on Monday, Feb. 10 was nearing $1,000.

That's just to get there, you will still need to fork over hundreds of dollars for the hotel room, rental car and more.

The cheapest hotel room NBC10 could find near the Superdome was going for around $700 a night, as of Monday morning. One condo near the stadium was going for as much as $11,000, reported NBC10's Matt DeLucia.

Want to save a few bucks?

You can look to fly out of a nearby city like Baltimore or New York, travel experts say.

"Be flexible," AAA Mid-Atlantic's Jana Tidwell said, while suggesting maybe staying at a hotel outside of downtown New Orleans.

Here's how to avoid scams

Tidwell warned that if a Super Bowl deal seems a bit too super to be true, it probably is.

"If you see packages out there and you see deals that look and sound too good to be true, they probably are," Tidwell said.

"Work with a trusted travel advisor," Tidwell said. "This is one of those instances where having someone who knows what they're doing, who can tell you what is real and what isn't."

Tidwell suggests that with anything you use your credit card. "That will give you the best protection against anything out there that could turn out to be a fraudulent charge."