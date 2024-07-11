What to Know After 13 years, it appears tolls to cross the Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, Betsy Ross and Ben Franklin bridges will be going up.

A new resolution up for vote on July 17, 2024, would put the toll increase at 20%, meaning the current $5 toll for regular drivers would increase to $6.

The toll hike could go into effect as early as Aug. 1, 2024.

The price to cross from New Jersey into Pennsylvania on the Delaware River Port Authority's four bridges is poised to go up before the end of summer.

DRPA spokesman Mike Williams told NBC10 that the agency's Finance Committee passed a resolution Wednesday morning that would reduce the increase of an already approved toll hike based on the Consumer Price Index.

How much could it cost starting in August to drive from New Jersey to Pennsylvania on a DRPA bridge?

Hold on, why then are tolls still likely going up on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges from New Jersey into Pennsylvania as early as Aug. 1, 2024?

Basically, the initial CPI-based toll hike approved in May would increase the standard toll from $5 to $6.50.

However, after Wednesday's resolution, the board now will have the opportunity to hike the toll by 20% instead of 30%.

"Currently, there is a previously approved CPI-based toll increase scheduled to take effect on August 1," Williams wrote. "If the board fails to act, tolls will increase 30%, this means a $6.50 toll for passenger vehicles with a proportionate increase for other fare classes. Under the new plan presented today, tolls for passenger vehicles will be set at $6.00, rather than the previously planned $6.50 based on the CPI adjustment."

The DRPA board is now set to vote on approving the $1 toll hike on Wednesday, July 17, Williams said. The 20% toll hike could still go into effect as early as Aug. 1, 2024.

The DRPA promised full details on the toll hike after next week's vote.

How long has the toll on DRPA bridges been $5?

The current toll structure of $5 every time you drive westbound from New Jersey into Philadelphia or Delaware County on the four DRPA spans has been in place since 2011.

Why is the toll between South Jersey and Philly going up?

"The need for the new toll schedule is driven by the challenges of maintaining aging infrastructure and enhancing safety and security," Williams noted.

Even with the toll hike, the 50% discount for enrolled senior citizens and the $18 credit for 18 rides for frequent travelers will remain in place, the DRPA said.

Another bit of good news -- the ride from Pennsylvania into South Jersey will still be free.