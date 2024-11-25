Downed wires near 30th Street impact SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale, Cynwyd lines

Downed wires caused delays on two SEPTA regional rail lines Monday afternoon, officials said.

A SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10 there were downed overhead wires near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. The spokesperson said it was an issue with Amtrak and the transit agency sent workers to make the repairs.

The repairs led to SEPTA suspending their Cynwyd and Paoli-Thorndale lines in both directions.

Passengers on the Paoli-Thorndale line returned to 30th Street Station and were transferred to a shuttle bus.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the downed wires. No injuries have been reported.