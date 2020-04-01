A deadly wrong-way wreck closed part of Interstate 95 in Bucks County for hours Wednesday morning.

The crash took place around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near milepost 33.6 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, state police said.

A vehicle going southbound slammed into a vehicle going northbound, killing one person. Police didn’t reveal what vehicle that person was in.

It was unclear if anyone else involved was injured.

all four lanes are JAMMED approaching Academy. Delays now stretch all the way back to just a little beyond Cottman.

Despite social distancing keeping many people home, traffic still backed up into Northeast Philadelphia up to 40 minutes by 7:10 as all traffic was diverted off at Academy Road. To avoid the crash entirely, take State Road or Frankford Avenue to get around the crash scene, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.