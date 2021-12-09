first alert traffic

Crash Blocks All Lanes on Part of I-95 in Pennsylvania

By NBC10 Staff

A multi-vehicle wreck closed busy Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, during the Thursday morning commute.

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between US-322/Exit 4 and US-322/Highland Ave/Exit 3.

It wasn't clear how many people were hurt or the exact number of vehicles involved.

Emergency vehicles could be seen in the backup behind the crash.

Drivers should avoid getting onto the highway and take local roads instead. Route 291 and Route 13 are among the routes you can take to access Route 452 back to 95, you can also take Baltimore Pike, but expect those to be slow.

This story is developing and will be updated.

