Amtrak issue disrupts service between Philly, NY. NJ Transit, SEPTA also impacted

Amtrak officials announced Friday morning that service has been temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New York.

According to officials, due to a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding until further notice.

Commuters should expect delays and officials said updates will come as more information becomes available.

To stay informed visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status.

You can also follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information.

Other transportation services have been disrupted due to the communication issues with Amtrak. SEPTA announced service in Trenton has been suspended.

Trenton: Service remains suspended due to Amtrak communications issues. Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 12, 2024

Additionally, NJ Transit service is suspended between Trenton and Penn Station due to the Amtrak issues.

Northeast Corridor service is suspended between Trenton and Penn Station New York. North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended between Long Branch and Penn Station New York. Raritan Valley Line service is suspended between High Bridge/Raritan and Penn Station New York (1/3) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 12, 2024