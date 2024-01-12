Amtrak issue disrupts service between Philly, NY. NJ Transit, SEPTA also impacted

Amtrak officials announced Friday morning that service has been temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New York.
According to officials, due to a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding until further notice.
Commuters should expect delays and officials said updates will come as more information becomes available.
To stay informed visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status.
You can also follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information.
Other transportation services have been disrupted due to the communication issues with Amtrak. SEPTA announced service in Trenton has been suspended.
Additionally, NJ Transit service is suspended between Trenton and Penn Station due to the Amtrak issues.
