first alert traffic

Amtrak issue disrupts service between Philly, NY. NJ Transit, SEPTA also impacted

Commuters should expect delays and officials said updates will come as more information becomes available

By Cherise Lynch

The Amtrak logo seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, D.C, April 22, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Amtrak officials announced Friday morning that service has been temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New York.

According to officials, due to a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding until further notice.

Commuters should expect delays and officials said updates will come as more information becomes available.

To stay informed visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

You can also follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information.

Other transportation services have been disrupted due to the communication issues with Amtrak. SEPTA announced service in Trenton has been suspended.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather

Another storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds, flood risk to Philly region

Philadelphia

Teen shot in head on Center City SEPTA platform. 2 teens being charged

Additionally, NJ Transit service is suspended between Trenton and Penn Station due to the Amtrak issues.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficPhiladelphiatransportationAmtrak
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us