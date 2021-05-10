After More Than a Year, MLK Drive to Reopen to Traffic in August

What to Know After being closed for more than a year amid the COVID pandemic, Philadelphia’s MLK Drive is set to reopen to vehicular traffic in August.

The 4-mile stretch of road between the Schuylkill River and the Schuylkill Expressway connects Center City Philadelphia to Wynnefield Heights and Bala Cynwyd.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's office said the city would continue to close MLK Drive for weekend recreational use through the end of October.

The 4-mile stretch of road between the Schuylkill River and the Schuylkill Expressway that connects Center City Philadelphia to Wynnefield Heights and Bala Cynwyd was first closed to cars and trucks in mid-March of 2020. The closure was meant to open more space for people to exercise with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office confirmed with NBC10 that MLK Drive would reopen to traffic starting in August, writing the decision was based on “consultation with City Council and the progress of our infrastructure projects including improvements to the recreational trail, and upgrades to lighting and upcoming paving.”

“...Opportunities to extend these closures are being explored,” the spokesperson wrote. “More details on these items will be provided in future updates.”

In February, the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia started an online petition pushing for the city to make the closure permanent.

So far the petition has gotten 5,424 signatures, exceeding a 5,000 signature goal.