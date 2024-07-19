‘Just trying to get away': Travelers lined up at PHL Airport seeking answers amid global internet outage

Flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world were impacted Friday morning by a global outage tied to security firm CrowdStrike that impacted Microsoft operating systems.

Planes in and out of Philadelphia Airport were affected early Friday, July 19, 2024, due to tech problems tied to the global issue.

The airport posted on social media that people "check with your airline for the latest flight status information."

Multiple airlines are reporting system outages that are impacting flights at #PHLAirport and around the world.



Please check with your airline for the latest flight status information.

People were lined up at bag check, some screens on the check-in screens showed error messages.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on social media around 5:50 a.m. ET that it "is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines."

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved.

for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 19, 2024

Several airlines "requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved," the FAA said.

Around 6:15 a.m., American Airlines -- the major carrier out of PHL -- posted on X that as of 5 a.m., "we have been able to safely re-establish our operation."

Most flights weren't canceled since all this happened so early in the morning.

Despite the reassurance from the airport, FAA and airlines, travelers still were seeking answers.

"I'm just trying to get away and this is just crazy," a traveler who had her Frontier flight canceled and was trying to then get to Texas for a family reunion on Delta told NBC10's Brenna Weick. "Praying for safe travels for everyone moving forward."

Worldwide issues lead to problems in Philadelphia region

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and major U.S. carriers including Delta and United.

There were also reports of issues at Philadelphia area hospitals and businesses, including places like supermarkets that use self checkout.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on social media platform X that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

He said: “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

NJ, Pa. 911 centers keeping emergency services going

Dispatchers and call takers at 911 centers in the area were able to keep operations going early Friday by using pen and paper.

The Gloucester County Emergency Management detailed what it's dispatchers and first responders were dealing with shortly after midnight:

"Gloucester County Information Technology (IT) staff were alerted and immediately reported in to assist and troubleshoot," the county emergency management said in a Facebook post. "An all-call to off duty dispatch personnel was made as many additional dispatch positions were quickly staffed. These positions aided our night shift staff with the “pen and paper” call taking, records keeping, and resource tracking."

In Philadelphia, it was business as usual:

"The city is aware of the international IT issue and is impacted. 9-1-1 and public safety and life safety systems remain functional," city spokesman Joe Grace said. "City officials continue to assess the full impact. City staff and employees are to still report to work to assist with critical support tasks related to the outage. More information will be made available as soon as it is available."

This story is developing and will be updated.