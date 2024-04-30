More than two months after announcing the first Ivy League undergraduate degree in Artificial Intelligence, the University of Pennsylvania is now introducing the first Ivy League Master’s degree in AI.

On Tuesday, April 30, Penn’s School of Engineering announced the Raj and Neera Singh Program in Artificial Intelligence Master of Science in Engineering (MSE) in AI Online, the first graduate program of its kind among Ivy League universities.

“The MSE in Artificial Intelligence curriculum will offer advanced coursework in natural language processing, machine learning, deep learning, statistics and related topics,” a Penn Engineering spokesperson wrote. “Faculty will provide students with leading-edge courses, invaluable insights and practical knowledge in harnessing the power of GPUs for AI applications. Additionally, an in-depth course in AI ethics, a focal point of the program, will provide students with the tools they need to make responsible decisions that benefit society as a whole.”

The program will be led by Chris Callison-Burch, an Associate Professor in Computer and Information Science at Penn Engineering and an expert in AI.

“AI is one of the most important areas in technology today. It’s generating an incredible amount of enthusiasm and a massive amount of investment,” Callison-Burch said. “With this program, our goal is to educate a new generation of engineers who have the skills to analyze trends as they emerge — not only from the technological perspective, but also from the societal and ethical perspective.”

The program’s first classes will begin in the spring of 2025 while applications will open in June 2024.