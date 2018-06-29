Comcast is having a nationwide service outage Friday and working to restore serivce, the company confirmed in a statement amid reports of problems.

The internet outage website downdetector.com was showing spikes in reported outages with Comcast, along with problems on other internet service providers like Spectrum and various other websites, including Facebook, Amazon, Google and Netflix. It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the outages.

Comcast told CNBC, "We are aware of a nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers and are working to get services restored as soon as possible."

The Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that its non-emergency phone lines aren't working because Comcast is its internet service provider and asked residents not to report non-emergencies.



The department tweeted, "please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency. Please wait to report any non emergency calls until the non-emergency lines are fixed. Comcast is working on the issue."

