USMNT

Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale

Christian Pulisic also suffered an injury on the same play but managed to return

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States have the lead.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie's deep lob through ball to right back Sergino Dest opened up Iran's low block, and Dest crossed it back into the penalty box where Pulisic put it home.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Unfortunately for the U.S., Pulisic got hurt on the play as Iran's goalkeeper's knee collided with Pulisic in the build up to the goal. Pulisic stayed on the field to play through it, but he wasn't moving as freely.

If the result holds, the U.S. would advance to the round of 16 regardless of the England-Wales result, which is tied 0-0 at halftime.

This article tagged under:

USMNTChristian Pulisic
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us