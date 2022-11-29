Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale

The United States have the lead.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie's deep lob through ball to right back Sergino Dest opened up Iran's low block, and Dest crossed it back into the penalty box where Pulisic put it home.

Unfortunately for the U.S., Pulisic got hurt on the play as Iran's goalkeeper's knee collided with Pulisic in the build up to the goal. Pulisic stayed on the field to play through it, but he wasn't moving as freely.

If the result holds, the U.S. would advance to the round of 16 regardless of the England-Wales result, which is tied 0-0 at halftime.