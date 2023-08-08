Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup quarterfinals schedule, matchups and how to watch info

Australia-France and Japan-Sweden are among the top quarterfinal matchups

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo.

And then there were eight.

The Women’s World Cup has reached the quarterfinals, and there will be a new champion in the end. The U.S. women’s national team, the two-time reigning winner, is out, leaving a wide open chase for this year’s trophy.

The quarterfinals will begin with a clash between two European nations. Spain breezed past Switzerland in the Round of 16, while its next opponent, the Netherlands, took care of business with a 2-0 result against South Africa.

The second quarterfinal features the last two teams to oust the USWNT on the World Cup stage. Japan and Sweden are both unbeaten in this tournament, with the former coming off a Round of 16 win against Norway and the latter fresh off a penalty shootout victory against the USWNT.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Australia and France will meet in the third quarterfinal. The Matildas will look to keep their run going on home soil against Les Bleues, who defeated Morocco in the last round.

The quarterfinals will wrap up with England facing Colombia. England needed penalty kicks to beat Nigeria and Colombia picked up a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the Round of 16.

USWNT Aug 7

5 USWNT players to watch for until 2027 Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup Aug 7

When and where is the next FIFA Women's World Cup after 2023?

Here is the full schedule for the next round at the Women’s World Cup, how to watch and a look at the remaining slate in Australia and New Zealand.

2023 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals schedule

Thursday, Aug. 10

Quarterfinal 1: Spain vs. Netherlands

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
  • Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Friday, Aug. 11

Quarterfinal 2: Japan vs. Sweden

  • Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Quarterfinal 3: Australia vs. France

  • Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT
  • Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Quarterfinal 4: England vs. Colombia

  • Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Semifinals and Final schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

  • Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 19

Women’s World Cup third-place match

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Women’s World Cup Final

  • Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

This article tagged under:

Women's World Cupsoccer
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us