Women's World Cup quarterfinals schedule, matchups and how to watch info

And then there were eight.

The Women’s World Cup has reached the quarterfinals, and there will be a new champion in the end. The U.S. women’s national team, the two-time reigning winner, is out, leaving a wide open chase for this year’s trophy.

The quarterfinals will begin with a clash between two European nations. Spain breezed past Switzerland in the Round of 16, while its next opponent, the Netherlands, took care of business with a 2-0 result against South Africa.

The second quarterfinal features the last two teams to oust the USWNT on the World Cup stage. Japan and Sweden are both unbeaten in this tournament, with the former coming off a Round of 16 win against Norway and the latter fresh off a penalty shootout victory against the USWNT.

Australia and France will meet in the third quarterfinal. The Matildas will look to keep their run going on home soil against Les Bleues, who defeated Morocco in the last round.

The quarterfinals will wrap up with England facing Colombia. England needed penalty kicks to beat Nigeria and Colombia picked up a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the Round of 16.

Here is the full schedule for the next round at the Women’s World Cup, how to watch and a look at the remaining slate in Australia and New Zealand.

2023 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals schedule

Thursday, Aug. 10

Quarterfinal 1: Spain vs. Netherlands

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Friday, Aug. 11

Quarterfinal 2: Japan vs. Sweden

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Quarterfinal 3: Australia vs. France

Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT

Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Quarterfinal 4: England vs. Colombia

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Semifinals and Final schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner

Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 19

Women’s World Cup third-place match

Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT

Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Women’s World Cup Final