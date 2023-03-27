Philadelphia Phillies

Watch: Phillies' J.T. Realmuto Ejected for Basically No Reason

The catcher got tossed for ... well, we're not really sure

By Adam Hermann

Scroll down to watch the highlight

NBC Universal, Inc.

WATCH: This Realmuto ejection is absolutely insane originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hey baseball fans! Do you want to see the dumbest ejection of the year? It's only March 27, but we've already got the winner.

The Phillies played the Blue Jays on Monday in their penultimate spring training matchup, a breezy little afternoon game to get ready for the season opener on Thursday. No stakes, everything's chill. The Phillies led 4-0.

And then, for some reason, home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg decided to run Phils catcher J.T. Realmuto for what seems to be a brief, innocuous misunderstanding.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Watch this and judge for yourself:

Completely wild, no two ways around it.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers 3 hours ago

Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Sixers Vs. Nuggets With Right Calf Tightness

social media 3 hours ago

College Athlete Influencers Confront Security Concerns

The interaction came right after a call that Craig Kimbrel didn't care for, so it's possible Rosenberg thought Realmuto was sticking up for his pitcher by big-timing him after the call. But it seems excruciatingly clear that Realmuto simply didn't think the ball was coming.

What a dork. Just a total knee-jerk goober reaction from a guy who clearly felt some type of way. It's spring training, bud. Call balls and strikes and go home.

It's a good thing this game didn't matter. I'm not a robot ump guy, but every time human umps needlessly insert themselves into a game it's harder and harder to make the argument against the machines.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia PhilliesMLB
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us