WATCH: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton Makes Absurd One-handed Touchdown Catch

Liberty opened their Saturday matchup against Old Dominion with an incredible one-handed grab by Jaivian Lofton

By Charlotte Edmonds

Liberty’s Jaivian Lofton just raised the bar. 

The junior wide receiver made a jaw-dropping catch during Saturday’s game against Old Dominion that’s already being dubbed the catch of the year … less than two minutes into the game. 

On 1st down from the 34-yard line, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter rolled out of the pocket and launched a rocket to the end zone where Lofton – facing two defenders at the time – made a one-handed catch for the ages. 

Up until this point, Lofton’s career has been promising, but untested. 

After transferring to Liberty from a local California community college, Lofton spent much of last season sidelined with knee injuries. He only appeared in two games alongside now Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, recording three receptions and 51 yards against Campbell College. 

He now finds himself on the receiving end of Slater’s passes. Prior to Saturday’s catch, Lofton had 46 yards on five receptions through four games. 

The Flames led 21-17 at the end of the third quarte

