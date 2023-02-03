Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made

When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away.

Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The process of making Super Bowl footballs begins at Wilson’s Ada, Ohio, factory. First, leather is cut, stitched and sewn to give the balls their shape.

After the footballs are turned inside out, the laces are added and a bladder is installed to enable the balls to hold air.

The Super Bowl LVII footballs have engravings that are applied via laser. The full names of each team, along with “Arizona” and “February 2023,” are added to the balls. There’s a decal of the Super Bowl LVII logo on them, as well.

Once they're inflated, the footballs are inspected for weight, size and quality. Then, they're ready to be shipped out to Glendale, Ariz.