WATCH: Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Yells at Jakob Poeltl Free Throw

WATCH: DeRozan's daughter yells at Jakob Poeltl free throw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are putting in their best effort to defeat the Toronto Raptors during Wednesday's play-in game. Even the families of the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan's daughter was seen on video screaming during a Jakob Poeltl free throw shot from underneath the basket. The video gained some positive traction on Twitter, as the volume is noticeably loud on the broadcast and in the arena.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter is so f’ing real for thispic.twitter.com/NlqNarsuXZ — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) April 13, 2023

The ESPN broadcast showed her in action screaming during a Fred VanVleet free throw towards the end of the third quarter. The crew commended her efforts to distract her father's opponent and former team.

As of this writing, the Bulls are losing to the Raptors by the end of the third quarter, 81-72. DeRozan has 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. He also has six rebounds and three assists.