After sports fans of all golf skills took their shots around Citizens Bank Park this past fall, Upper Deck Golf is heading across Pattison Avenue to the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The golf event where people shoot from spots around the stadium will take place at Lincoln Financial Field this spring, the Eagles announced Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know to get in on what Upper Deck Golf calls a "once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience."

When can Eagles fans take golf swings at The Linc?

Upper Deck Golf flies into the Linc from Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 2, 2024.

What is Upper Deck Golf?

"As part of the Upper Deck Golf event, fans will have a chance to play a round of golf throughout Lincoln Financial Field with custom greens on the field, while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food, and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium," the Eagles wrote.

This writer tried out the previous upper Deck Golf event at the Phillies ballpark in fall 2023 (just look at the photo above). The event played out just how organizers said it would over 9 holes set up where seats were temporarily removed around the ballpark.

How do golfers get a tee time at The Linc?

Pairs of golfers can take swings from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on each of the four days of the Upper Deck Golf takeover, organizers said.

There are both standard and VIP tee times offered.

Each tee time features a round of golf, clubs and balls amid special stadium access. You also get access to purchase drinks at the clubhouse bar and take your turn at golfing challenges.

"VIP tee times provide a more premium experience for fans looking to enjoy additional perks at the event, including free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items," the Eagles wrote.

Mark your calendars as registration opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18. However, you can sign up for the waitlist now to "have the opportunity to join a special pre-sale for early access to tee times on Wednesday, April 17," organizers said.

Can I bring my own golf clubs?

Yes, but leave the big clubs at home.

"Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box," organizers said. "While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed within the stadium for safety purposes."