Fore!

Golf and Phillies baseball will collide this fall as Upper Deck Golf comes to Citizens Bank Park.

How will all this work and will it leave divots in the infield? Here are answers to your questions:

What is Upper Deck Golf?

Upper Deck Golf describes itself as "a once-in-lifetime golfing experience inside the most iconic stadiums and ballparks across the country." Golfers hit tee shots from the upper deck down to custom greens on the playing field below.

"As part of the Upper Deck Golf event, fans will have a chance to play a round of golf throughout Citizens Bank Park down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the ballpark."

A clubhouse festival gets set up inside the ballpark for golfers to enjoy before and after they play.

When will golfers take to the stands at CBP?

The UDG event at CBP is set to happen after the Phillies season ends (hopefully with a World Series championship) from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2023.

How much will a round cost?

A standard round costs $79.99 per player with two per grouping, but prices can vary. Each player gets 18 golf balls. Two for each hole.

How can you reserve a tee time?

Golfers can join the VIP waitlist to get early access to tee times, organizers said. Tee times for the VIP list members will be offered prior to the general public in September, the Phillies said.

Can you use a driver off the tee?

Nope. The holes are located only 75 to 150 yards away.

"Standard clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box," organizers said. "While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs, only SW thru 8 Irons will be allowed within the ballpark for safety purposes."

Still have questions?

Upper Deck Golf has a long list of FAQs on its website.