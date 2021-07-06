Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC Philadelphia's Olympics Newsletter

One of the youngest athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics is Pennsylvania’s own Payton Ridenour -- and she is pedaling toward gold.

The 19-year-old cyclist, nicknamed “P-Nut," is a seven-time USA BMX National Champion and has secured her spot on Team USA for women’s BMX.

How will the young BMX bike rider place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? We can’t wait to watch and find out!

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We hope you are as excited as we are for the summer games to begin!