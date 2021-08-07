Tokyo Updates: US Volleyball Wins First Gold, US Basketball Earns Seventh Straight

The last day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics has come to its conclusion. All there is to do now is sit back and watch the Closing Ceremony from Tokyo on Sunday morning.

It was an exhilarating final day for Team USA, which secured its victory in the gold medal count over China in the final hours of the Tokyo Olympics.

Galen Rupp led American runners in the men's marathon, the U.S. women's basketball team won its seventh straight gold medal over Japan and Team USA won its first-ever Olympic women's volleyball tournament.

Here is a look at the headlines from Day 16 in Tokyo now that all the events have gone final:

Serbia Men's Water Polo Wins Gold in Final Tokyo Olympics Event

The Games are complete!

In the final competitive event of the Tokyo Olympics, the Serbia men's water polo team defeated Greece 13-10 in the gold medal game.

Dusan Mandic, Nikola Jaksic and Andrija Prlainovic each had three goals for Serbia, which won a second straight gold.

BACK-TO-BACK OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS! 🥇 🥇



In the last event of the #TokyoOlympics, Serbia wins GOLD in men’s water polo. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/2H3hl1ZVTa — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

The Olympics officially conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET. Here's how to watch.

The United States finished with the most gold medals at 39, pulling ahead of China on the final day, and the most overall medals at 113.

France Sweeps Handball as Women's Team Takes Gold

France's women's handball team defeated ROC 30-25 in the gold medal game.

Pauletta Foppa and Allison Pineau each have seven goals for France.

France swept the event, with the men's team defeating Denmark 25-23 in the gold medal game.

USA's Torrez Jr. Gets Silver in Super Heavyweight Boxing

United States boxer Richard Torrez Jr. earned silver after falling to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov 5-0 in the super heavyweight gold medal bout.

Torrez had a chance to win the first U.S. gold medal for Team USA since Andre Ward won silver in Athens in 2004 and be Team USA's first super heavyweight champ since 1984.

The United States has now completed its competitive events at the Tokyo Olympics.

United States Moves Ahead of China With 39 Gold Medals

The United States now stands alone atop the gold medal leaderboard.

Team USA defeating Brazil in the women's volleyball gold medal match gave the U.S. its 39th gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking a tie with China.

China's final shot at gold was lost when boxer Qian Li dropped her women's middleweight match 5-0 to Great Britain's Lauren Price. The U.S. has one more opportunity to add a final gold with boxer Richard Torrez set to face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight gold medal match.

A spike by Jordan Larson gave the U.S. women's volleyball team its first ever gold medal.

U.S. Women's Volleyball Team Wins First Olympic Gold Medal

Team USA defeated Brazil in straight sets, winning 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 to take gold.

Andrea Drews had a team-high 15 points, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley added 14 and Larson finished with 12.

The win also put the United States in front of China in the gold medal count at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the U.S. 39 to China's 38.

Women's Basketball Wins Seventh Consecutive Olympic Gold Medal

The U.S. women's basketball team secured its seventh straight gold medal with a win over Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

American boxer Keyshawn Davis took silver after falling to Cuban boxer Andy Cruz 4-1 in the men's lightweight gold medal match on Saturday.

Team USA beat Japan 90-75 to take the gold medal match. The U.S. was led by Brittney Griner, who scored 30 points. A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart added 19 and 14 points, respectively, to help seal the win.

USA's Davis Takes Silver in Men's Lightweight Boxing

Davis' run to the match included a knockout of No. 1 seed Sofaine Oumiha of France in the preliminary round and a win over Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinal match.

Team USA's Jennifer Valente Wins Gold Medal in Women's Cycling Omnium

American Jennifer Valente won the gold medal in the women's cycling omnium on Saturday with a total of 124 points.

Raced straight to GOLD!



Jennifer Valente claims the gold medal in women's omnium. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/kUr98ujIut — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2021

Valente took the top spot after the omnium's first event, and held the lead to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic track cycling gold. This gold medal adds to her cycling track team pursuit bronze medal from earlier in the Games.

Japan's Yumi Kajihara took silver and Kirsten Wild from the Netherlands won bronze.

Team USA Men's Water Polo Finishes in Sixth Place

The United States finished in sixth place in the men's water polo tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. lost to Croatia 14-11 and leaves Tokyo with a 3-5 record.

United States Misses Men's Marathon Podium

Team USA didn't medal in the men's marathon on Saturday night.

Galen Rupp, the bronze medal winner in Rio, finished in eighth place. Fellow Americans Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman finished in 29th and 41st place, respectively.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge defended his Olympic gold medal, becoming just the third runner in history to do so. Kipchoge finished with a time of 2:08:38.

Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands took the silver medal and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won the bronze.

United States Enters Last Day of Olympic Competition With 108 Medals

As the last day of competition kicks off in Tokyo, the United States has 108 medals.

Team USA has earned 36 gold medals, 39 silver and 33 bronze.

Behind the United States on the medal count leaderboard is China with 87, including 38 gold -- just two more than the U.S. China is followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 69 medals, Great Britain with 63 and Japan with 56.

Galen Rupp Has Eyes on Another Men's Marathon Medal

American runner Galen Rupp will compete for a medal in the men's marathon on Saturday evening. Rupp, a three-time Olympian, won the marathon bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 10K silver at the 2012 London Olympics.

Rupp's main competition is world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, who will try to become only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the marathon.

Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman will also race for Team USA. The men's marathon begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Team USA Goes for Seventh Straight Gold in Women’s Basketball

Team USA will compete for its seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball on Saturday night.

The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

The United States' game against Japan begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Women's Volleyball Team Aims for First-Ever Team USA Gold Medal

The United States will face Brazil in the gold medal match of the women's indoor volleyball tournament.

The U.S. is on a quest to win Olympic gold in Tokyo, something the program hasn't done in the 57 years that volleyball has been featured at the Games. In fact, no other country has won more women's volleyball Olympic medals -- three silver and two bronze -- without taking home a gold.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title, so Team USA certainly has revenge on its mind.

The match begins early Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.