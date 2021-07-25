Team USA Looks to Earn First Medal in Men's Triathlon

The men's triathlon competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games kicks off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Triathletes from around the globe will gather at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo to compete for a medal in this years triathlon.

This year's competition will be void of two-time gold medalist, Alistair Brownlee who is unable to defend his crown due to injury. Brownlee is the only athlete to hold two Olympic titles in the men's triathlon event, winning gold medals in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

The door is now wide open for a new gold medalist to take the podium.

The course and conditions that the triathletes will face this year are far from the norms they are used to. From the temperature of the water, to the heat and humidity of Tokyo, the athletes will look to stay calm and cool in each event.

France’s Vincent Luis is a favorite to win gold in the men's triathlon, but Jonathan Brownlee - the brother of Alistair Brownlee - will look to prove that he can become the first man to medal in three successive Olympic triathlons. He placed third in the 2012 London Games and second in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

South Africa’s Henri Schoeman is also a favorite to medal after claiming bronze in the 2016 Games.

American triathletes Kevin McDowell and Morgan Pearson will step into the spotlight as they compete in their first Olympic Games. They aim to be the first Americans to medal in the men's triathlon since its debut at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Tune in to see who will place in the men's triathlon live on USA Network at 5:30 p.m. ET and on NBC, or stream here.