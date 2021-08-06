Men's Platform Diving Final Includes Tom Daley, Jordan Windle

Jordan Windle and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. advanced to the 12-man final of the men's 10m platform diving, along with Tom Daley of Great Britain, who won gold in the synchronized platform.

Stream the final live at 2 a.m. ET on Saturday or watch on Saturday night in primetime on NBC:

Windle, whose father adopted him from Cambodia when he was 2, is an NCAA diver for the University of Texas. His total for his six dives in the semifinals, 409.80, was nearly 20 points higher than he compiled in the qualifying round.

Loschiavo, who graduated from Purdue University this May, is the defending NCAA champion in men’s platform. He finished 10th in the semifinal despite dealing with patellar tendinitis in both knees.

China’s divers were the top two scorers in the semifinals. Cao Yuan leads with a whopping 513.70 points. He won silver in the men’s synchronized 10m platform with his partner, Chen Aisen. The individual platform is the only men’s diving event in which Cao, a three-time Olympian, has not won a medal. Yang Jian, in second place, is a first-time Olympian and the reigning world champion.

Aleksandr Bondar of the Russian Olympic Committee had the third-best score in the semifinals, followed by Daley, who recovered from a poor dive in Round 3 and finished with one of the highest scores of the night in his final dive.