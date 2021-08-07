basketball

Australia Outlasts Luka Doncic, Slovenia to Win Bronze in Men's Basketball

The Boomers victory marks the country's first medal in men's basketball in 15 Olympic tournaments

The Australian men's basketball team is bringing home a medal for the first time in its history.

The Boomers beat Slovenia 107-93 in the bronze medal game of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday morning.

Patty Mills led the charge for Australia with 42 points and nine assists. Teammate Joe Ingles also contributed 16 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Slovenia's Luka Doncic finished with 22 points, eight rebound and seven assists in the losing effort.

Australia now joins the United States and France on the medal podium for men's basketball at the Tokyo Olympics.

