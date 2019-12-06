The Internet Is Roasting the NFC East and It’s Amazing

Philadelphia Eagles
Does a single soul in the NFC East want to win the division? 

Anyone? Anyone? 

After the Eagles (5-7) lost in stunningly horrific fashion to the Dolphins last week, the Cowboys (6-7) hit ‘em with an old "hold my beer" and got trumped by the Bears, 31-24. It seems like both teams are now in a race to avoid first place.

And the internet is collectively losing its mind. 

No one has room to talk, but that doesn't mean Eagles players won't talk trash. Lane Johnson took to Twitter, despite the fact that his team most recently lost to the worst team in the league. He took a sly hit at his division rivals with a simple, but clear tweet timed at the same moment the Cowboys began aggressively losing.

Not a great look in my opinion, considering the sorry state of the Birds, but everyone else is pretty much off their rocker too with the state of the NFC East. 

Even former Cowboys. 

I mean, really, does anyone want to win this division? 

Has it really gotten to this? 

Well, there it is, the sad state of the dumpster fire that is the NFC East.

Is this something Eagles and Cowboys fans can finally commiserate over? (Probably not, Dallas still sucks.) 

