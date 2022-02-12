Carson Palmer Shares Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

While the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, one former player has quite a bit to say about Joe Burrow's future with the organization.

“I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose and be like ‘man, am I gonna re-sign with this team? Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl?'" Palmer said on NBC Sports' Brother From Another Show.

“Next year and the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap wise to be able to afford me, but to also be able to afford Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up or Tee Higgins or maybe even re-do this offensive line?'”

It's safe to say that the Bengals are not considering parting ways with Burrow. At only 25 years old, Burrow led the franchise to the playoffs in his second season, while coming off a torn ACL and MCL in his rookie campaign.

Palmer spent eight seasons in Cincinnati from 2003-10, and led the Bengals to the playoffs twice but demanded a trade at the end of his tenure with the team and was ultimately being dealt to the Oakland Raiders. He wound up playing two years in Oakland before finding spending his final five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2018.