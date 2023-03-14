Report: Stephon Gilmore acquired by Cowboys in trade with Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore is on the move once again.

The former New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Colts will receive a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

Colts are trading five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys, per source. pic.twitter.com/A31iKfgXyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 32-year-old Gilmore played 16 games for the Colts last season, finishing with had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 16 games for the Colts last season.

The five-time Pro Bowler is now set to play for his fourth team in four seasons.

Gilmore spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills after being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft. Following his first Pro Bowl season, he signed as free agent with the Patriots in 2017. He spent four seasons in New England, winning a Super Bowl and being named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

The Patriots traded Gilmore in 2021 to the Carolina Panthers, where he had a fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl season despite playing in just nine games due to injuries. He then signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Colts. He started all 16 games he played last season, finishing with 66 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defensed.

Gilmore now joins a Cowboys secondary that already boasts Trevon Diggs, who in 2021 led the league in interceptions with 11.