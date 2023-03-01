Steph Curry

Steph Curry Goes Undercover to Surprise Young Fans During Shopping Spree

The four-time NBA champion surprsied some young fans in the Bay Area

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Golden State Warriors superstar and fan favorite Steph Curry went undercover Monday to surprise local children during a shopping spree at a team store in San Francisco.

Curry, rocking a pair of glasses, a hat with dreadlocks and a face mask, tried as best he could to pull off his new role as "Larry," a Warriors Shop employee, but his identity was eventually compromised in front of the shocked and excited crowd.

Curry, the Warriors and Rakuten partnered together to host the special shopping spree at the Thrive City Warriors Shop for children from Black Cultural Zone, a main partner with the Curry family's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Supporting the local community with this event is exciting and important to me because we're giving kids an amazing, memorable experience and sharing joy with them," Curry said. "I think that's what it's all about in terms of making them feel seen."

This article tagged under:

Steph CurrySan FranciscoWarriors
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us