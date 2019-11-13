The Highlight Mike Scott Remembers to Stay Positive

It's hard to imagine Mike Scott being negative.

Since he arrived in a trade from the Clippers last season, Scott has become a fan favorite and steady, veteran contributor. He immersed himself even more into Philadelphia over the summer by crashing weddings and taking part in Nerf gun wars.

But even the most jovial and fun people can fall victim to negative thoughts. In the past, he's let it affect his play on the court.

"You don't want anything negative going through your mind because you're not going to perform well," Scott said. "I've done it before. I've had games or something off the court has happened and I was feeling bad or I just wasn't myself. It factors in your play a lot."

As he's gotten older, Scott has gotten better at staying positive.

One of his secrets? Watching old highlights of himself playing well.

His biggest moment as a Sixers occurred when he hit a game-winning three in Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff matchup against the Nets. That shot gave the Sixers a commanding 3-1 series lead.

"I always go back to that Game 4 Brooklyn shot," Scott said. "That shot felt good. I felt like I wasn't really contributing like I wanted to, I didn't have the game that I wanted to, but that shot did feel good and I always go back to that shot. It makes me feel like I can play in this league, I belong in this league, I can hit big shots."

Scott talked about the power of positivity and having teammates you can depend on in an interview, which you can watch above.

