Sixers' Ben Simmons Arrives in Philadelphia, Takes COVID-19 Test: Report

Simmons reportedly arrives in Philly, another step in twisting drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There are still barriers to clear, but Ben Simmons eventually wearing a Sixers uniform again appears substantially more likely than a week ago.

Simmons arrived in Philadelphia and took a COVID-19 test, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night.

Head coach Doc Rivers said before the Sixers' preseason game against the Nets that the team's position on Simmons "hasn't changed at all," indicating the Sixers would still like him to return. He noted the Sixers have had "very good" conversations with Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, but declined to provide details on those talks.

The Sixers withheld approximately $8.25 million of Simmons' salary that was due on Oct. 1, and he's been fined for missing the team's first three preseason games.

The 25-year-old requested a trade after last season, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said on media day, and did not report to training camp. Whether his camp's stance shifts to the extent that Simmons suits up in Philadelphia again remains to be seen.