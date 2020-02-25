Simmons Out for At Least 2 Weeks With Back Injury

Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will be out for at least two weeks with a back injury, a team source confirmed with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Feb 6, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) spins to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The source told John Clark Simmons suffered a nerve impingement in his lower back after landing on the layup during Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons, who missed the first game after the All-Star break Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets with lower back soreness, left the game against the Milwaukee Bucks not even five minutes in and did not return.

The All-Star point guard appeared to reaggravate the injury on a drive against Brook Lopez. After a foul was called on Lopez, Simmons could be seen attempting to stretch his back out. After Simmons made 1 of 2 from the line, Matisse Thybulle fouled Khris Middleton to get a stoppage so Simmons could go back to the locker room.

At first, the ABC broadcast said the plan was for Simmons to go to the locker room to receive treatment throughout the night. A few minutes later, Simmons was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Simmons, a two-time All-Star leads the NBA in steals and, before leaving Saturday’s game, was averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

