NBA Rumors: Nets' Ben Simmons Could Return Week After Sixers Game

Ben Simmons' long-delayed return to an NBA court somehow managed to dodge the Nets' visit to Philadelphia on Thursday night, a convenient missed opportunity for Simmons to play in front of the same Sixers fans he scorned when he demanded a trade last summer.

Simmons and the Nets cited a back injury flare-up as the primary reason for his delayed return to play, but anyone who bought that explanation might want to think a little more critically.

If Simmons had stubbed his pinky toe at the Nets' practice facility last week, it likely would've been sufficient cause in Brooklyn's eyes for the 25-year-old to duck Thursday night's game. He was never going to play.

And it's no surprise that, with the long-awaited March 10 date out of his way, Simmons sounds pretty close to getting back on the floor and playing actual basketball for the first time since last summer.

Here's what YES Network play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle said Thursday afternoon that he's heard about Simmons' expected return schedule:

"The ramp-up has been the hot topic of conversation. There was an issue with the back, and I think that gave them some pause and they probably looked at the schedule at some point [chuckles] and said, 'Okay, what's realistic for Ben Simmons?' My sense of it is that next week you're going to see him in a uniform, playing.

"Does that mean [...] it would be first-team, second-team minutes? I would tend to say the latter. I think it will be a slow build for him."

Aha. This was always a scheduled night off, no matter what. Instead of fighting his own battles, Simmons sat on the bench and let Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving do the work for him.

Got it.

TNT's Stephanie Ready also mentioned the "ramp-up" on Thursday night's broadcast, possibly setting the scene for Simmons to step back in sooner rather than later.

I'm going to be fascinated to see how Simmons fits with Brooklyn, in the immediate sense but also in the postseason.

I understand all the arguments for Simmons as an obvious fit on paper - he'll create great looks for a team full of shooters, he'll elevate their normally rough defense, and so on - but I can't get over how bad (borderline useless) Simmons is in the half court because of his unwillingness and inability to shoot. Sixers fans saw it in the playoffs last year, and unless Simmons has become a completely different player I don't see why that would change during the upcoming postseason.

But we'll just have to wait and see what Ben has in store. Either way, it should be high entertainment.