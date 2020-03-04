Jeopardy! Contestant Tries to Answer Sixers Question, Fails Spectacularly

The Sixers' Process was one of the most talked-about sports topics of the 2010s, a controversial approach to winning that cost Sam Hinkie his job.
But not everyone is waist-deep in sports culture, and Jeopardy! viewers learned that the hard way Wednesday night.
When Alex Trebek rattled off a $1,000 clue in the "Current Sports Nicknames" category, Sixers fans' ears were burning. The prompt:
"Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers' strategy of improving the team."
Easy stuff, right? Apparently not for Paul:
Oh, Paul, no.
The answer, of course, is The Process. The answer was not "Do a 180", which would be the worst sports nickname I've ever heard. "Do a 180" sounds like something you'd yell at your friend while you watch them play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2.
This is basically the polar opposite - or, as Paul might say, a 180 - from the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament earlier this year, when Philly native Brad Rutter shouted out the Eagles for their 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Thankfully for Paul, the gaffe didn't cost him the match: he won Wednesday night's show. Way to go, Paul!
And, Paul, if you're reading this, it's okay that you didn't know about Joel Embiid. You'll get there one day, if you watch some games and maybe follow @NBCSPhilly on Twitter. It'll come. Just trust the process.
Not surprisingly, JoJo himself couldn't help but get in on the fun on social media.
